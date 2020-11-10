Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 1:29 PM CST until TUE 2:15 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Lee County

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Hancock County in west central Illinois…

McDonough County in west central Illinois…

Southeastern Lee County in southeastern Iowa…

* Until 215 PM CST.

* At 129 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Dallas City to Adrian to near West Point, moving

east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Macomb, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Carthage, Nauvoo, Bushnell, Hamilton,

Warsaw, Colchester, La Harpe, Dallas City, Blandinsville, Augusta,

Bowen, Industry, Good Hope, Prairie City, Bardolph, West Point and

Ferris.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in the Quad Cities.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH