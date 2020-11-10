Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 1:45 PM CST until TUE 2:45 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – St. Louis, MO

Brown County

The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Pike County in west central Illinois…

Eastern Adams County in west central Illinois…

Brown County in west central Illinois…

* Until 245 PM CST.

* At 145 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Golden to near Vandalia, moving northeast at 60

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Mount Sterling, Barry, Griggsville, Camp Point, Clayton, Golden,

Beverly, Buckhorn, La Grange, Kingston, Liberty, Versailles,

Richfield, Perry, New Canton, Kinderhook, Baylis, Chambersburg, New

Salem and Mound Station.

This includes Interstate 72 near exit 20.

This also includes Siloam Springs State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread

significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately

likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of

a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant

property damage.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH