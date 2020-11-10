Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 1:45 PM CST until TUE 2:45 PM CST

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 1:45 PM CST until TUE 2:45 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – St. Louis, MO
Adams County
The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northern Pike County in west central Illinois…
Eastern Adams County in west central Illinois…
Brown County in west central Illinois…
* Until 245 PM CST.
* At 145 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Golden to near Vandalia, moving northeast at 60
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Mount Sterling, Barry, Griggsville, Camp Point, Clayton, Golden,
Beverly, Buckhorn, La Grange, Kingston, Liberty, Versailles,
Richfield, Perry, New Canton, Kinderhook, Baylis, Chambersburg, New
Salem and Mound Station.
This includes Interstate 72 near exit 20.
This also includes Siloam Springs State Park.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly
from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the
basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.
Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread
significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately
likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of
a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant
property damage.
&&
TORNADO…POSSIBLE;
HAIL…<.75IN;
WIND…60MPH