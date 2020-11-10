Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 2:45 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Mcdonough County

…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN WARREN…EASTERN

MCDONOUGH…SOUTHEASTERN MERCER AND SOUTHWESTERN HENRY COUNTIES WILL

EXPIRE AT 245 PM CST…

The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned

area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for northwestern

Illinois.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for

northwestern and west central Illinois.