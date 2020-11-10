Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 2:45 PM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Mcdonough County
…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN WARREN…EASTERN
MCDONOUGH…SOUTHEASTERN MERCER AND SOUTHWESTERN HENRY COUNTIES WILL
EXPIRE AT 245 PM CST…
The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned
area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for northwestern
Illinois.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for
northwestern and west central Illinois.