Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 3:15 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – St. Louis, MO

Pike County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CST

FOR SOUTHEASTERN PIKE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS…

At 245 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Naples to 8 miles northeast of Pleasant Hill,

moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Pittsfield, Griggsville, Pleasant Hill, Independence, Bedford,

Montezuma, Martinsburg, Nebo, Milton, Pearl, Detroit, Florence, Time,

Valley City and Beecreek.

This includes Interstate 72 near exit 35.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread

significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately

likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of

a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant

property damage.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH