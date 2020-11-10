 Skip to Content

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 2:44 PM CST until TUE 3:15 PM CST

2:44 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Pike

Issued by National Weather Service – St. Louis, MO

Pike County

The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Pike County in west central Illinois…
Eastern Brown County in west central Illinois…

* Until 315 PM CST.

* At 243 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Vermont to near Naples, moving northeast at 75
mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Griggsville, La Grange, Versailles, Perry, Chambersburg, Ripley and
Coopertown.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly
from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the
basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread
significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately
likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of
a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant
property damage.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;
HAIL…<.75IN;
WIND…60MPH

