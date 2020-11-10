Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 2:44 PM CST until TUE 3:15 PM CST

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 2:44 PM CST until TUE 3:15 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – St. Louis, MO
Pike County
The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Pike County in west central Illinois…
Eastern Brown County in west central Illinois…
* Until 315 PM CST.
* At 243 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Vermont to near Naples, moving northeast at 75
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Griggsville, La Grange, Versailles, Perry, Chambersburg, Ripley and
Coopertown.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly
from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the
basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.
Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread
significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately
likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of
a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant
property damage.
&&
TORNADO…POSSIBLE;
HAIL…<.75IN;
WIND…60MPH