Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 2:44 PM CST until TUE 3:15 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – St. Louis, MO

Pike County

The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Pike County in west central Illinois…

Eastern Brown County in west central Illinois…

* Until 315 PM CST.

* At 243 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Vermont to near Naples, moving northeast at 75

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Griggsville, La Grange, Versailles, Perry, Chambersburg, Ripley and

Coopertown.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread

significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately

likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of

a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant

property damage.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH