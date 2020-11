Severe Thunderstorm Watch from TUE 11:22 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Lincoln, IL

Schuyler County

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

504 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

LOGAN MARSHALL MASON

MCLEAN MENARD PEORIA

SANGAMON STARK TAZEWELL

WOODFORD

IN WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS

CASS FULTON KNOX

MORGAN SCHUYLER SCOTT

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BEARDSTOWN, BLOOMINGTON, CANTON,

EUREKA, GALESBURG, HAVANA, JACKSONVILLE, LACON, LINCOLN, NORMAL,

PEKIN, PEORIA, PETERSBURG, RUSHVILLE, SPRINGFIELD, TOULON,

AND WINCHESTER.