Severe Thunderstorm Watch from TUE 11:32 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Clark County

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

504 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS

BUREAU PUTNAM

IN NORTHWEST ILLINOIS

CARROLL HENRY IL JO DAVIESS

MERCER ROCK ISLAND STEPHENSON

WHITESIDE

IN WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS

HANCOCK HENDERSON MCDONOUGH

WARREN

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL IOWA

CLINTON JACKSON MUSCATINE

SCOTT

IN SOUTHEAST IOWA

DES MOINES HENRY IA LEE

LOUISA

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI

CLARK

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALEDO, BETTENDORF, BURLINGTON,

CARTHAGE, CLINTON, CREDIT ISLAND, DAVENPORT, FREEPORT, GALENA,

GENESEO, HENNEPIN, KAHOKA, KEOKUK, MACOMB, MAQUOKETA, MOLINE,

MONMOUTH, MOUNT CARROLL, MOUNT PLEASANT, MUSCATINE, OQUAWKA,

PRINCETON, ROCK ISLAND, STERLING, AND WAPELLO.