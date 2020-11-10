Three go on trial for deadly 2017 Barcelona terror attacks

MADRID (AP) — Three people are standing trial for their alleged roles in terror attacks around Barcelona in 2017 that killed 16 people and injured 140 others. The three are not accused of taking part directly in the attacks but of forming part of the extremist cell that carried them out. They have been in preventive custody for the past three years. Prosecutors are asking for prison terms ranging from 41 years to eight years. The six people who carried out the attacks were later shot and killed by police. The trial started with a video showing members of the cell, including one of the accused — Houli Chemlal — preparing explosives while they joked and threatened to carry out terror attacks.