Trump campaign seeks hand recount in Georgia, could get it

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans are making more demands of Georgia’s chief elections officer as they seek to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s 12,000-vote lead in the state. U.S. Rep. Doug Collins and state Republican Party Chairman David Shafer sent a letter requesting a hand recount of Georgia’s nearly 5 million ballots before certifying the results. The state must audit one race before certifying results to ensure Georgia’s new voting machinery accurately tabulated ballots. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says plans to announce Wednesday which race will be audited. If he chooses the presidential race, Raffensperger said proving that the outcome is correct would effectively require counting every vote cast.