Turkey’s President Erdogan congratulates Biden on his win

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated President-elect Joe Biden, expressing Turkey’s determination to work closely with the new administration. In a congratulatory message sent Tuesday, Erdogan said the strong cooperation between the allies “will continue to contribute to world peace.” Turkey was one of a handful of countries, along with Russia, that had not commented on Biden’s victory, which was announced Saturday. A senior official said Monday that Ankara would wait until legal challenges to the U.S. election results were resolved. It was not clear what made Erdogan change his mind and send the congratulatory message.