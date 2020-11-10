WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (November 9) Western Big 6 Conference Puts A Hold On The Start Of High School Basketball Season And Hannibal Pirates Start Preparations To Face Moberly For District Crown On “Football Friday Night!”

The Quincy High Boys and Girls basketball teams won't have an opportunity to start practice on the hardwood next week as originally scheduled. That will be the case for all the teams that compete in the Western Big 6 Conference after a meeting held last week. We'll have the story.

The Tigers of Mark Twain are gearing up to hit the road this week to compete for the 2020 Class 1 District 2 Championship. MTHS started preparations earlier today for their battle against the Bulldogs of South Callaway. We'll have details.

The (7-2) Hannibal Pirates will also take on the role of "Road Warriors" on "football Friday Night" as they venture to Moberly to face the (8-1) Spartans on the prep gridiron in the Class 4 District 4 Championship. The "Red and Black" started practicing today for their second match-up of the season against MHS. We'll have the latest from Porter Stadium as the countdown to kickoff rolls on in Pirates Country.