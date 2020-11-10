 Skip to Content

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (Nov. 9) Mark Twain Tigers Set Their Sights On District Football Championship Showdown And Hannibal-LaGrange Lady Trojans Roll To Victory On The Volleyball Court

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 7:09 am
6:33 am High School SportsSportTop Sports Stories

College Volleyball (Monday)

Harris-Stowe State University 0

Hannibal-LaGrange University 3

Lady Trojans Win: 25-6, 25-18, 25-22 (3rd Straight Victory!)

Hannibal-LaGrange: (5-9) Overall / (3-4) American Midwest Conference

Sierre Erke: 9 Kills/6 Digs/1 Ace/1Block

Emily Houser: 15 Assists

Allison Murphy: 7 Kills/1 Ace/1 Block

Amber Glazebrook: 4 Aces/8 Digs

National Football League

Monday Night Football

(3-5) New England Patriots 30

(0-9) New York Jets 27

Patriots Scored 13 Points In The 4th Quarter

Jets Scored 17 Points In The 2nd Quarter

Tony Cornish Jr.

Tony is the Sports Director for WGEM News.

Related Articles

Skip to content