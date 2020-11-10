WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (Nov. 9) Mark Twain Tigers Set Their Sights On District Football Championship Showdown And Hannibal-LaGrange Lady Trojans Roll To Victory On The Volleyball Court

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (Nov. 9) Mark Twain Tigers Set Their Sights On District Football Championship Showdown And Hannibal-LaGrange Lady Trojans Roll To Victory On The Volleyball CourtUpdated
College Volleyball (Monday)
Harris-Stowe State University 0
Hannibal-LaGrange University 3
Lady Trojans Win: 25-6, 25-18, 25-22 (3rd Straight Victory!)
Hannibal-LaGrange: (5-9) Overall / (3-4) American Midwest Conference
Sierre Erke: 9 Kills/6 Digs/1 Ace/1Block
Emily Houser: 15 Assists
Allison Murphy: 7 Kills/1 Ace/1 Block
Amber Glazebrook: 4 Aces/8 Digs
National Football League
Monday Night Football
(3-5) New England Patriots 30
(0-9) New York Jets 27
Patriots Scored 13 Points In The 4th Quarter
Jets Scored 17 Points In The 2nd Quarter