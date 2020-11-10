Wind Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – St. Louis, MO
Pike County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING…
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Missouri, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Shelby MO and Marion MO
Counties. In Illinois, Greene IL, Macoupin IL, Montgomery IL,
Adams IL, Brown IL and Pike IL Counties.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&