Wind Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – St. Louis, MO

Pike County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In Missouri, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Shelby MO and Marion MO

Counties. In Illinois, Greene IL, Macoupin IL, Montgomery IL,

Adams IL, Brown IL and Pike IL Counties.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&