Wind Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CST until TUE 8:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Lincoln, IL

Schuyler County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CST THIS

EVENING…

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a Wind

Advisory, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CST this

evening.

* TIMING…While winds increase by midday, the strongest wind

gusts will be between 1 pm and 5 pm. However, some strong gusts

will linger into early evening in areas north of a Macomb to

Bloomington line.

* WINDS…South winds will gust from 40 to 45 mph this afternoon,

before diminishing and turning to the west early this evening.

* IMPACTS…High profile vehicles will experience difficult

travel, especially on west to east oriented roads. Some dust may

be kicked up near farm fields that have recently been harvested

or plowed, reducing visibility. Outdoor burning can quickly get

out of control.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Wind Advisory means that winds gusts around 45 mph are

expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

