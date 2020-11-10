Wind Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CST until TUE 8:00 PM CST

Wind Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CST until TUE 8:00 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Lincoln, IL
Schuyler County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CST THIS
EVENING…
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a Wind
Advisory, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CST this
evening.
* TIMING…While winds increase by midday, the strongest wind
gusts will be between 1 pm and 5 pm. However, some strong gusts
will linger into early evening in areas north of a Macomb to
Bloomington line.
* WINDS…South winds will gust from 40 to 45 mph this afternoon,
before diminishing and turning to the west early this evening.
* IMPACTS…High profile vehicles will experience difficult
travel, especially on west to east oriented roads. Some dust may
be kicked up near farm fields that have recently been harvested
or plowed, reducing visibility. Outdoor burning can quickly get
out of control.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Wind Advisory means that winds gusts around 45 mph are
expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
&&