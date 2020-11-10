Wind Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CST until TUE 8:00 PM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
McDonough County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CST THIS
EVENING…
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and
southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central
Illinois.
* WHEN…From noon today to 8 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&