Wind Advisory & Severe Weather Threat

Tuesday morning temperatures are again starting off very warm, in the 60s due to continued winds out of the south. However, a cold front will sweep through the Tri-States Tuesday bringing an end to the unseasonably warm weather. This front will also bring us the chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon and evening. There is some concern that some of the storms could be strong to severe. Main threat would be strong damaging wind gusts, but a brief weak tornado can not be ruled out. There are a couple of limiting factors that may help to lessen the threat. Number one, there is plenty of cloud cover running ahead of the front. This should help to starve off any high end instability. Number two, the bulk of the upper-level support is well to our north and west.

We will also have to deal with very windy conditions through the day and most of the Tri-States will be under a Wind Advisory. The Wind Advisory will be in effect from noon to 6pm/8pm for the counties shaded in brown, as you can see below. Sustained winds of 15-23 mph and gusts up to 45 mph will be possible.