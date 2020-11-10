YUM Factory prepares for outdoor dining with Igloos

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- The new restrictions on bars and restaurants have left local businesses finding new ways to serve customers.

The Yum Factory is the first Quincy business to think outside of the dining room doors. They will begin to serve customers, with their Igloo dining experience.

As the restrictions hit home The Yum Factory has found a new way to give their customers the dine-in experience, outdoors with Igloos.

Owner Melanie Aitaken said COVID-19 has changed the way they look at things, so in order to stay open, they had to adapt with the restrictions.

“To have that option to eat outside then we can keep going we can do some different little small groups and small parties. Otherwise, the whole bar end of out restaurant is shut down," Aitaken said.

Assistant Manager Emilee Butler said the outdoor dining experience will provide more opportunities for everyone.

“But it definitely gives us more opportunities for hours, more opportunities to get the word out to the public. And make the experience as best as humanly possible," Butler said.

Aitaken said along with providing a great experience, they want customers to feel safe.

“People, everybody that’s there and sanitize everything that’s in there. Wipe down the whole inside of the thing. The tables, the chairs, everything it gives us. We have an hour and a half in between customers so we can do it thoroughly and do it well. Even air them out a little bit," Aitaken said.

For reservations at the new location in the Igloos call the Yum Factory at (217) 209-0177.