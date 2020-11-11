Adams County COVID-19 hotline sets single day record, doubles weekly calls

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Blessing Hospital Administrators who run the COVID-19 hotline said they set a record this week with more than 600 calls on Monday.

Administrators at Blessing said they were getting about a thousand a week, but now they're getting about 2,000.

They said as the number of people reporting symptoms rises it's important that you know what to do if you're experiencing symptoms.

Administrators said when calls increase It's a sign that the virus is increasing in the comminity.

Now Nurses said the #1 call they get is from symptomatic patients, who are looking for guidance with testing, isolation and symptom management.

Blessing Hospital Administrative Director for Care Coordination Jessica Booth said the possibility of seeing more hospitalizations from this is a concern, so they're urging people to act fast when symptoms strike to prevent that from happening.

"It's more prevalence in the community than people once thought it was, and so you're seeing more sick people. Obviously there's always that possibility, but I think if people get out ahead of it even if they have mild symptoms," said Booth.

The Blessing Hospital/Adams County COVID-19 hotline number is 217-277-3504.

Administrators said to call if you have any symptoms that are like COVID the flu or allergies.

The hotline also provides information on COVID-19 precautions and management.