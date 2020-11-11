Aid group helping French nursing homes as virus deaths jump

PARIS (AP) — Aid group Doctors Without Borders is recruiting emergency help for French nursing homes, where more people with the coronavirus have died so far in November than reported in the previous five months combined. The group issued an appeal week for medics, psychologists and other volunteers to work in Paris region nursing homes. A Doctors Without Borders coordinator said Wednesday that the nursing home recruitment is focused on relieving over-stretched staff and isolated residents. She noted that the group has experience in crisis management and helping populations whose lives are threatened. France is seeing some signs of hope. The national health agency reported Tuesday night that the rise in confirmed infections slowed in the past week.