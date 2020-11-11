Airline alliances urge testing over quarantines

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Three global airline alliances say it’s time for governments to turn to broader testing of air passengers instead of quarantines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Oneworld, Star Alliance and SkyTeam came together Wednesday to urge adoption of new testing guidelines from the UN civil aviation authority. The three CEOs — Star Alliance’s Jeffrey Goh, oneworld’s Rob Gurney and SkyTeam’s Kristin Colvile — say testing could be combined with a secure digital health pass that could document test results. So far, airlines and governments have used testing in different ways but quarantines remain in wide use.