Asia Today: New Delhi cases spike again ahead of Diwali fest

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has reported 47,905 new cases of coronavirus infection with New Delhi setting another daily record. The surge of 8,593 cases in the nation’s capital is the highest for any major Indian city and comes as people crowd shopping areas ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, on Saturday. Deaths in the capital are climbing as well, even as India’s figures overall hold steady. Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region, Health authorities in New Zealand say they have found an unexplained case of the coronavirus, and are urgently investigating the person’s movements and possible sources of infection to try to contain the spread.