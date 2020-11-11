Canton R-V School District hosts Veterans Day Parade

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) -- The Canton R-V School District hosted an annual Veterans Day breakfast and assembly to support Lewis County Veterans.

Canton students are currently in a distance learning model, but the district still wanted to show support for local Veterans by having a parade.

Kerri Blessing teachers fifth and sixth grade social studies.

Blessing said she was determined to find a way to incorporate a Veteran's Day lesson.

“Tried to find a couple of different videos that might catch their interest today. And then I’m going to be doing four different Google Meets with all four of my classes. And show them another video where it has six different veterans sharing their perspectives and their experiences. And talking about that afterward," Blessing said.

Veteran Cliff Tucker served in Vietnam he says it’s important to recognize those who served.

“I feel like the veterans need to be recognized because of the service they were able to provide for us and so, that’s very close to my heart," Tucker said.

Blessing hopes the students realize all it takes it a small act of kindness.

“It really is just a simple thank you whether it’s to someone that they know or a relative that they know. Someone who has actually served, but that’s really all it is," Blessing said.

Tucker said it’s important for the youth to understand what veterans have done.

“I’m proud of what I’ve done and I just would like for them to understand the pride in doing something like that," Tucker said.

A Tri-State school paying respect to those who served our country.