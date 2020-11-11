Canton student nominated for Congress of Future Medical Leaders

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) -- Canton R-V honors student, Serenity Morgan, has been nominated for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders.

The honors-only program is for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields.

Serenity was nominated based on three categories. Her academic achievement, leadership potential, and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.

She said this is just the start of her journey.

“I hope to eventually be able to attend medical school for neuro-surgery. And to become a neurosurgeon so that I can give back.”

She will join students from across the country and hear Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science winners talk about medical research and cutting edge advances in the medical field.

The congress will take place on November 21st and 22nd in Boston.