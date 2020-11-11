Chicago man arrested in connection with teen girl’s slaying

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Chicago man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl whose body was found in a Gary alley. Inspector Nick Gonzalez of the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force says 35-year-old Deon Simmons was wanted in the slaying of Takaylah Tribitt. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports she was found dead last year two weeks after she had been reported missing in Chicago. Gonzalez says Simmons was taken into custody without incident about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on Chicago’s South Side. It wasn’t clear which charges he may face.