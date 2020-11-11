Des Moines legislator won’t seek to lead Senate Democrats

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State Sen. Janet Petersen says she will not seek reelection as Senate minority leader. Peterson was the first woman to be elected to lead Senate Democrats when she won the post in 2017. She says Wednesday she was asked by several members of her caucus to continue on as leader but decided against it. Senate Democrats retained 18 seats in last week’s election, and Petersen won a third four-year term. Republicans hold large majorities in the state Senate and House. Senate Democrats will meet Sunday to select caucus leaders for the coming legislative session scheduled to begin Jan. 11.