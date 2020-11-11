EMT’s ‘stressed to the limit’ as pandemic worsens in rural communities

Local EMT's said they are responding to more calls than ever and they're almost always COVID-19 related.

That's putting an unfamiliar and overwhelming stress on small, rural areas like Pike County, Illinois.

"It takes a while to get some of this stuff on," Pike County EMT Brady Milnes said. "There's about 12 different holes on these gowns, that you have to get into to get ready to go."

Once Milnes has all of his PPE on, he's ready to respond to an emergency call.

"I think we had a shift maybe yesterday or day before where every single call was COVID related," Milnes said.

That's why the response looks different.

Milnes said recently, 90 percent of calls have been people with COVID-19 symptoms.

He said while they normally average six to nine calls a day, they're now responding to twice as many.

"It's a little stressful at times," Milnes said.

He said not only is the response time slower due to the PPE they have to put on, but it also looks different when they reach a patient.

"We have two different codes that we use," Milnes said. "One lets us know it's a suspected call. One lets us know it's a positive. If they have shortness of breath or respiratory issues, we're going to get them on some oxygen, but we want to get a mask on them as soon as possible so they're not spreading it all over."

When they return from a call, they use foggers and lights to disinfect everything.

Milnes said his staff's health is top of mind as they can't afford to be even one man down right now.

With that, he said calling an ambulance is not always the answer.

"There's definitely calls that we can triage into calling the hotline," Milnes said. "Just loss of taste or smell or just not feeling well."

Taking a little stress off a team working to do its best, during a time when demand is high and resources are running low.

"The system is stressed to the limit," Milnes said. "The hospitals are full. We're trying to keep ourselves healthy so we can be here to take care of everybody else."

EMT's said you should call an ambulance if you are having trouble breathing or need immediate medical assistance.

Blessing Hospital administrators want to stress that if your life is not in danger, but you still suspect you have the virus, you should call their COVID-19 hotline number instead.

That number is 217-277-3504.