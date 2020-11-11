EXPLAINER: Trump’s challenges fail to prove election fraud

A barrage of lawsuits and investigations led by President Donald Trump’s campaign and allies has not come close to proving a multi-state failure that would call into question his loss to President-elect Joe Biden. The campaign has filed at least 17 lawsuits in various state and federal courts. Most make similar claims that have not been proven to have affected any votes. They include allegations that Trump election observers didn’t have the access they sought or that mail-in ballots were fraudulently cast.