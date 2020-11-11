Hospital ICUs filling up quickly across Missouri

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — As record numbers of patients with the coronavirus fill Missouri’s hospitals, many are requiring specialized care in intensive care unit beds that are becoming increasingly scarce. Data released by the state on Wednesday showed an additional 4,071 new coronavirus cases and 24 more deaths. The state has reported 220,768 cases and 3,323 deaths since the pandemic began. The state also cited a record 2,157 hospitalizations, 102 above the previous mark set Tuesday. ICU capacity is down to 32% statewide, but just 28% in northwestern Missouri, 19% in the Kansas City area and just 2% in sparsely populated northeast Missouri.