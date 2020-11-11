Illinois health officials want you to work from home, not travel for three weeks

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday recommendations for decreasing the COVID-19 positivity rate over the next three weeks.

Health officials explained their goal is to reduce transmission heading into the holidays so businesses and schools can remain open.

Work from home if possible

The state wants Illinois residents to work from home unless it is absolutely necessary for them to be in the workplace.

IDPH also asked employers to make accommodations for employees to work from home.

Participate in essential activities only

Health officials also urge residents to stay home as much as possible over the next three weeks, leaving only for necessary and essential activities, such as work that must be performed outside the home, COVID-19 testing, visiting the pharmacy, and buying groceries.

Limit travel and gatherings

Health officials also advised against travel and gatherings over the next three weeks.

IDPH stated, "In our current situation, with a rising prevalence of the virus, attending even small gatherings that mix households, or traveling to areas that are experiencing high rates of positivity, is not advised and is potentially dangerous. Please, travel only if necessary."