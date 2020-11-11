Ivory Coast president meets opposition leader amid tensions

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Ivory Coast opposition leader Henri Konan Bedie met with President Alassane Ouattara Wednesday after contesting his re-election to a third term in an effort to start a dialogue to avoid a crisis in the West African nation. The two leaders said they had managed to break the ice wall between them and restore confidence. They said the dialogue will continue. The meeting comes after Bedie boycotted the Oct. 31 vote, and along with the other main opposition leader Pascal Affi N’Guessan, called for civil disobedience. At least 85 people have died in violence before, during and after elections, according to new government figures.