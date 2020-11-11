Judge changes course, opts to keep ex-mayor’s bribery case

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A federal judge who last week recused herself from the bribery case of a former northwestern Indiana mayor has changed course and will preside over the man’s retrial after all. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that U.S. District Court Judge Theresa Springmann on Tuesday vacated the recusal order she issued last Friday in the case involving former Portage Mayor James Snyder. Springmann did not explain her decision to keep the case. A federal jury convicted Snyder in 2019 of bribery and federal tax violations, but the bribery verdict was later overturned. His retrial on a soliciting bribes charge is set to begin Dec. 7.