Kansas City woman charged in hit-and-run that killed woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 22-year-old woman is facing several charges after a hit-and-run in Kansas City caused another woman’s death. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s office announced Tuesday that Shabazz Frencher, of Kansas City, was charged with driving while intoxicated resulting in death or involuntary manslaughter. She is also charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a suspended license. The crash in June killed 27-year-old Zahara Kathawalla as she crossed a street in downtown Kansas City. Court records indicate Frencher was drunk and speeding when she hit Kathawalla. Online court records do not name an attorney for Frencher.