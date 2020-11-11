Kentucky, Tennessee lead SEC loaded with new talent

Kentucky has yet another crop of Big Blue-chippers and Tennessee looks poised to prove last season was a blip on an otherwise impressive recent run of success. When it comes to the rest of the Southeastern Conference, that’s anybody’s guess. The 10th-ranked Wildcats will rely heavily on the nation’s top recruiting class, led by top 10 prospects Brandon Boston Jr. and Terrence Clarke and point guard Devin Askew. Rick Barnes and No. 12 Tennessee have replenished their talent with a top 5 signing class that includes five-star guards Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson to help stage a turnaround.