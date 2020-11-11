Lives Lost: A smiling teenager ready to meet the future

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaquan Anderson, a 17-year-old from New Orleans, was getting ready for his senior year in high school and all the milestones that mark the beginning of adulthood — getting his driver’s license, voting and heading to college. He was one of the youngest victims of the coronavirus that has largely taken the lives of older people. His mother Rontunda Moran keeps a box filled with reminders of her son — photos, his cellphone and a handwritten note she found in his wallet detailing some of his future plans. He wanted to play football in college but had talked to a military recruiter in case that didn’t work out.