Local baker Amy Powell aims to win national competition

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -- A local baker hopes to win a national competition and she says you can help her.

Amy Powell is a contestant in the 'Greatest Baker Competition' a nation-wide contest for small bakers, with a prize of $10,000 on the line.

Powell says she makes keto and low carb items plus cinnamon rolls at her parent's restaurant.

She said if she wins she will open a storefront for her business.

"I really want to bring back a sense of nostalgia, we used to have a place called the pastry box here in town and that was the place to go for any kind of baked good you could ever dream of, and they were amazing at it, but ever since they closed we haven't had anything like that, and I would like to bring that back to Hannibal," said Powell.

She said you can vote for her on the greatest baker competition website.

You can do a free daily vote or a paid vote that goes to charity and gives her a boost in the competition.

The second part of the competition starts tomorrow night And will end on December 10th which just so happens to be her birthday.

If you want to help out Powell, you can click here.