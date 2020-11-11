Man charged in fatal Blue Springs shooting inside restaurant

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — A man has been charged in the fatal shooting of another man inside a suburban Kansas City fast-food restaurant in what police say was a dangerous game between friends. Police say the shooting happened Monday night in a bathroom inside a Blue Springs McDonald’s, killing 19-year-old Harry Bowers of Lee’s Summit. Prosecutors charged 20-year-old Joseph Mayes with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. The Kansas City Star reports that Mayes allegedly told investigators he was at a urinal when Bowers pointed an unloaded gun at him and pulled the trigger. Mayes then reportedly pulled his own gun, pointed it at Bowers and fired, unaware there was a round was in the chamber. Prosecutors say this was a “game” the two often played.