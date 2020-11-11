Missouri teachers asking parents to communicate issues they face with online school

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) -- School Administrators in Canton, Missouri hope their students can learn from their first week of fully online learning, as K-12 students are half-way through their second week.

Canton R-V Elementary Principal Stephanie Eaton said there are changes from last Spring.

Now The students grades do count, she said parents and students need to be focused on getting their work done and working together to communicate with everyone.

"Sometimes parents will call and they're really frustrated and they've been dealing with it for a few days, and if they would've let us know the first day we can take care of it or at least help you fix the problem, so just letting us know if there's an issue," said Eaton.

She said that's why it's critical to make sure teachers know the best way to contact the parents either through phone or email so they can keep communication open.

Eaton has been posting videos to help parents on the district's Facebook page.