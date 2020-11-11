Missouri’s $1.2B virus spending plan heads to state Senate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House has approved a $1.2 billion coronavirus spending bill. The House on Tuesday voted 133-4 in favor of giving Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s administration the authority to spend the money, which is mostly made up of federal funding. About $752 million of that could be used broadly in Missouri’s effort to fight the pandemic. The budget also includes a $135 million federal grant for testing, contact tracing, lab equipment and data collection. Close to $76 million could be spent on additional school meals. The spending bill still needs Senate approval.