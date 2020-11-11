Much Cooler Temperatures Have Arrived

Wow, what a difference 24 hours makes. We are starting our Wednesday morning off about 34 degrees colder than Tuesday morning, due to the cold front that swept through the Tri-States. Temperatures are in the upper 20s to low 30s and wind chill values are in the 20s as well. So while you didn't need a jacket out the door on Tuesday, you definitely will on Wednesday. High pressure will build into the area today providing us with sunshine. You probably won't find a single cloud. Highs will be cooler as well, but more seasonable in the low 50s. As we head into Wednesday night, clear skies will continue as the high pressure continues to sit over the region. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

The sunshine will continue into Thursday, but our high pressure system will be moving east. This will allow our winds to come out of the south and it will be a little breezy. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, in the mid 50s. Another cold front will move through the area Thursday evening. I am not expecting any rain from this front, but it will push some clouds into the Tri-States. This front will serve as a reinforcing shot of cold air though.