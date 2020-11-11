New Yorker fires writer Jeffrey Toobin after Zoom incident

NEW YORK (AP) — The New Yorker has fired staff writer Jeffrey Toobin after he reportedly exposed himself during a Zoom conference last month. He had already been on suspension and is also on leave from CNN, where he has been a legal commentator. The magazine announced Wednesday that “as a result of our investigation, Jeffrey Toobin is no longer affiliated with the company.” Toobin confirmed his firing in a tweet. Toobin had been with the New Yorker for more than 20 years. He wrote about everything from the O.J. Simpson murder trial to the impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump.