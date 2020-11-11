Nurse charged with murder of 8 babies at UK hospital

LONDON (AP) — A British nurse has been charged with murdering eight babies and trying to kill another 10 at a hospital in northwest England. Cheshire Police said 30-year-olf Lucy Letby was charged following an investigation into deaths at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital. The force said the nurse faces eight charges of murder and 10 charges of attempted murder relating to the period between June 2015 and June 2016. Letby was arrested Tuesday for the third time in connection with the deaths. She was previously arrested in 2018 and 2019 and each time bailed without being charged. Letby is due to appear in court on Thursday.