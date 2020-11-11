Over 300 veterans celebrated at Quincy Illinois Veterans’ Home

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Every year the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy celebrates Veterans Day, but this year it looked a bit different because of COVID-19.

But still, the celebration went on.

This year's Illinois Veterans' Home ceremony was piped in to residents' rooms and live streamed to the community.

Navy Corpsman veteran, Chuck Vespa, says having a day to celebrate him and many others feels like an escape from having to deal with the pandemic.

"I think it's just been wonderful. Everything went so well in that program I thought," Vespa said. "…and the driveby was overwhelming."

Members of the community, one after another drove by honking and waving flags to honor all who served in the military.

"The freedoms that we share and the freedoms that we experience today are because of our veterans have sacrificed for us and still are today, 365 days a year," Illinois Veterans' Home Administrator, Troy Culbertson said.

He says they decided to hold a virtual service this year to keep those most vulnerable in the pandemic safe, yet give them a chance to be honored.

"Especially during these COVID restrictions, we've all experienced with the masks and the restrictions on the visitation that we've all been enduring," Culbertson added.

Vespa says today he reflects on the 200 marines he lost while in battle.

After receiving calls from three marines, five sailors and one Seabee, it's also a day he can celebrate the veterans he has met along the way.

"That was all before eight o'clock this morning and it grabbed me. I was so happy and so pleased."

