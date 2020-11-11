Pleasant Hill man sentenced for burglaries and thefts in multiple counties

PITTSFIELD, Ill (WGEM) -- The Pike County Sheriff's Department reported that on October 26 Kyle Pressnall, 35, of Pleasant Hill, Illinois, was sentenced in Pike County and Calhoun County Circuit Court to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by thirty months of felony probation for burglaries and thefts in multiple counties.

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood stated that Pressnall pled guilty to one count of residential burglary, three counts of burglary, one count of theft over $500.00, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in Calhoun County, Illinois.

Sheriff Greenwood stated that Pressnall also pled guilty to one count of burglary and one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine in Pike County, Illinois.

Sheriff Greenwood reported the Pike County Sheriff’s Department had attempted to stop a vehicle Pressnall was driving when he fled at a high rate of speed. The pursuit was eventually called off due to safety concerns in northern Calhoun County, Illinois.

For the next several days, law enforcement officials searched for Pressnall eventually locating him in southern Pike County, Illinois.

Sheriff Greenwood stated an investigation revealed that Pressnall committed multiple burglaries and thefts along southern Pike County and northern Calhoun County.

Pressnall cooperated with the investigation which allowed law enforcement officials to recover most of the property that was stolen.

