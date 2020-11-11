Prosecutors: Missouri child subjected to unneeded treatments

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis prosecutors say a 49-year-old woman forced her daughter to undergo unnecessary medical treatments and drug prescriptions for more than a decade. Patricia Lacoss-Arnold, who lives in unincorporated St. Louis County, was charged Tuesday with seven felony counts of child abuse or neglect. Prosecutors allege she fabricated her daughter’s medical conditions and took her for medical treatment and hospitalizations at several hospital systems. Charging documents say the girl has been treated more than 60 times in the last two years, including 14 trips to emergency rooms. Lacoss-Arnold’s attorney says she plans to plead not guilty and believes she will be exonerated.