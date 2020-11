Quincy Medical Group: “Play Of The Week” Nominees (Nov. 10)

Vote For Your Favorite QMG: "Play Of The Week" Nominee And Show Your School Spirit!

Brody Lehenbauer Tosses 4 TD Passes vs. Clark County. (Palmyra) Joshua Talton 52 Yard TD Run vs. Bowling Green. (Monroe City) Evan Torrance Scrambles For 52 Yards vs. Louisiana (Mark Twain) Tyler Hardy Catches A Pass & Runs For 59 Yards vs. Mexico (Hannibal) Kyle Hays Throws TD Pass To Logan Buhlig vs BGHS Green (Monroe City) Josh Imatorbhebhe Scores TD On 52 Yard Pass & Catch v. UM (Illinois) Trevauhn Jenkins Scores Game-Winning Goal vs. Marshall (Hannibal)

Reminder: The QMG "Play Of The Week" Winner Will Be Announced Sunday On WGEM Sports At Ten! Be Sure To Join Us...