Recordings reveal WHO’s analysis of pandemic in private

GENEVA (AP) — As the coronavirus exploded around the globe, scientists at the World Health Organization were sometimes privately frustrated by the mistakes made by some of their top donors but reluctant to say so publicly, leaked recordings of internal meetings show. At its annual meeting this week, WHO is under pressure to reform while hoping that U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will reverse a decision by Washington to leave. As the pandemic gained pace, WHO often shied away from criticizing missteps made by Japan, France and Britain. WHO officials privately labeled some country responses as “macabre” and “an unfortunate laboratory to study the virus,” but lauded them in public.