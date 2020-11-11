Temperatures to Start a Wavy Ride

High temperatures on Wednesday were significantly cooler than the last eight days thanks to the passage of a cold front that brought with it westerly winds and colder air. This cooler air mass currently covers a significant chunk of the United States. This blast of cool air does not last long however, as temperatures rebound into the mid to upper 50's Thursday. There may be some patches of clouds during the day Thursday but otherwise skies should remain mostly sunny.

A weak cold front moves through Thursday evening which brings our temperatures back down into the mid 40's for Friday. There should not be much of any precipitation with this cold front passage, just cooler air. However, once again that cooler air does not hang around long and the Tri-States see a warm up once again for the weekend. Temps warm back into the mid to upper 50's on Saturday. Saturday will also feature some scattered rain chances, especially in the morning and evening hours. Sunday morning temperatures stay warm, however yet another cold front will move through and keep temperatures in the low 50's for much of the afternoon on Sunday and again on Monday. Skies clear after the frontal passage and temperatures start working their way back up through the first half of next week.