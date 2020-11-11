Turkish fishing boat collides with Greek vessel; 4 dead

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish fishing boat has capsized after colliding with a Greek-flagged tanker off Turkey’s Mediterranean coast. Four people on board the boat were killed while one other person is reported missing. The Turkish coast guard said Wednesday that the collision between the Polatbey fishing boat and the Greek-flagged Ephesus occurred at dawn some 15 nautical miles off the coast of Karatas in Adana province. A search-and-rescue operation involving three coast guard boats and a team of diver was launched shortly after communications with the boat was lost. The coast guards later recovered four bodies and was still searching for a fifth person. The cause of the collision wasn’t immediately known.