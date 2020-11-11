US voters have spoken: What’s next to make it official?

WASHINGTON (AP) — This year’s presidential election wasn’t the last step in selecting Joe Biden as the next American president. Under a system that’s been tweaked over two centuries, there is still a weeks-long timeline during which the 538-member Electoral College picks the president. When American citizens voted for a presidential candidate, they really were voting for electors in their state — one for each of the state’s electoral votes. The electors don’t meet until Dec. 14 to cast their ballots for the president. President Donald Trump’s campaign is contesting the vote count in several states through legal challenges, but none of those efforts are expected to alter the outcome.